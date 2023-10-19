Murder-mystery opens tonight at Music Box

So, what kind of a character is Everett McAllister?

Maybe we should ask the women in his life.

“He cheated on me,” said Liv Serkosky of Exeter, who portrays Everett’s girlfriend Brigette in the murder mystery “Girls’ Night Out.” “I caught him in the act.”

“I was married to him,” said Laurie Healey of Dallas, speaking in the voice of Everett’s ex-wife, Gwen. “He cheated on me, too.”

“I am a lawyer, and he had me set up a non-profit for him,” Robyn Todd of Plains said, speaking as the character Victoria. “It was supposed to help children in Africa. But he took the money for himself.”

“He stole this restaurant from my family,” Lindsey Hufford of Shickshinny said, speaking as the character Lu.

Lu happens to be a detective, and when the Music Box Dinner Theater in Swoyersville presents the murder mystery “Girls’ Night Out” Oct. 20 through Oct. 29, she will have a murder to solve.

Because this is an interactive show, audience members also are invited to figure out whodunit, and those who correctly identify the killer will have a chance to win tickets to a future Music Box show.

In the play, which is directed by Jennifer Serkosky with assistance from her daughter Liv, murder victim Everett owns and operates an Italian restaurant.

Audience members who opt for dinner at the playhouse will share in the restaurant ambience as they dine on salad followed by pasta and meatballs.

And they’ll have the fun of watching Everett get his comeuppance.

“He is a nasty guy,” said Jimmy McAndrew of Duryea, who has the fun of portraying the villain. “In real life I would never hit a woman, but Everett wants to enforce his will.”

The boorish Everett does resort to violence, and threats, and inappropriate touching. But audiences will see the women in the show fighting back.

Will the women stop at the occasional punch to Everett’s stomach or painful twist of his arm? Or will one of them go as far as murder?

“They all have motives. They all have opportunity,” director Jennifer Serkosky said.

Oh, and here’s a clue. Let’s say a friend of yours attends a performance before you do, learns the identity of the murderer and spills the beans to you. That doesn’t necessarily mean the same murderer will strike during a subsequent performance.

The show opens Oct. 20 and runs through Oct. 29, with dinner and show beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays. The bar opens half an hour earlier each day. To reserve seats, call 570-283-2195, or e-mail: [email protected].