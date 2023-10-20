🔊 Listen to this

Yet another form of endangered records useful to genealogists has surfaced. Fortunately, though, concerned people are taking action.

These are records of the many congregations of nuns who have served the Roman Catholic Church in America for centuries.

The records situation should be especially concerning to genealogists here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where so many families have been members of that church. Catholic elementary and high schools once dotted the landscape. So did Catholic hospitals and social service organizations. Convents that housed nuns who worked in these institutions were numerous.

A story in the current issue of “National Catholic Reporter” described the extent of the problem. As the ranks of the sisters grow thin, many congregations are preparing to merge or close, writes Dan Stockman, “but only about one in three have long-term plans for their archives.”

There are 522 congregations in the United States, and the history of those congregations stretches back to 1727, the article says.

Fortunately, several organizations affiliated with the Catholic Church are working on the problem, writes Stockman. The project centers on Boston College, a Catholic university in the Boston area. That institution already has dedicated part of its library to existing collections and is constructing a $65-million building to house an expanded collection as more records come in.

The Boston College public website “BC News” says that the records will be available for study by scholars, students and the public. Contact information is available on the website.

For our region’s Roman Catholic parish church records, the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society remains the place to go. It is the repository for parish records from all over the multi-county Diocese of Scranton.

You must be a member of the society to reserve time for on-site research. Details are on the website. The society’s library is on North Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

RootsTech: The annual international genealogy conference RootsTech has been set for Feb. 29-March 2, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Remember, though, that you don’t have to go there to enjoy the smorgasbord of presentations.

As always, you will be able to access those presentations remotely on your computer. Since they are archived, you will also be able to watch them at your leisure even after the live conference has ended. Presentations from previous years are available as well.

U.S. Census: Genealogical researchers of the future will enjoy more detailed information when they research the “white” population of the United States in the distant future, the Bureau of the Census reports.

In 2020, for the first time, people checking off white only or white in combination were given the opportunity to list a sub-group, such as Lithuanian, Cajun and Pennsylvania Dutch, among many others. Unfortunately, that reform will not be of any use to genealogists until the 72-year census embargo ends, which will be April of 2092.

Overall, most Americans in 2020 still list English, German and Irish (in that order) as their ancestral ethnicity, and those three groups together make up more than half of the U.S. population.

History tours: Most of our local outdoor tours of local historical and cultural attraction for the year are over. But don’t forget to make time on your schedule for the highly informative holiday-season tours of local sites such as those of the Swetland Home and the Denison Home.

Even if your ancestors were not community leaders, these indoor visits will tell you a great deal about how our ancestors lived in the 18th and 19th centuries. Watch your Times Leader for information.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

