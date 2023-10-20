Marathon, half-marathon, relay and walk benefit historic trail

🔊 Listen to this

The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC) and St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) will be hosting the St. Luke’s D&L RaceFest on Sunday, Nov. 12. Expected to draw nearly 1,500 participants, RaceFest will be a four-race collection of running and walking events that travel through the heart of the Lehigh Valley.

St. Luke’s D&L Marathon, the Lehigh Valley’s Marathon and St. Luke’s D&L Marathon Relay will begin at 8 a.m. on Hamilton Street, just west of 7th Street in LAllentown.

The D&L Heritage Half Marathon Run, presented by St. Luke’s, and the D&L Heritage Half Marathon Walk, presented by St. Luke’s, wil begin at 7:30 a.m. on Main Street, just north of Broad Street in Bethlehem.

All races will finish at Scott Park in Easton.

The four signature events that comprise RaceFest are the St. Luke’s D&L Marathon – “The Lehigh Valley’s marathon” – the St. Luke’s D&L Marathon Relay, the D&L Heritage Half Marathon Run, presented by St. Luke’s, and the D&L Heritage Half Marathon Walk, presented by St. Luke’s.

All four events will be using major portions of the D&L Trail, with the 26.2-mile marathon course traveling from Allentown to Easton and the 13.1-mile Heritage Half starting in Historic Bethlehem and ending at the same finish line in Easton.

RaceFest will be a major fundraiser for DLNHC. Proceeds from the event will go toward heritage education programs and the ongoing development and stewardship of the D&L Trail and its connection through the Lehigh Valley. Once fully connected, the D&L Trail will be the longest multi-use trail in Pennsylvania, stretching over 165 miles from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol.

Over the past decade, the D&L Trail has acted as a significant conduit for economic growth and development to the towns and communities that surround it. A fully connected trail will only heighten this impact, bringing new people and opportunities to the Lehigh Valley.

The St. Luke’s D&L RaceFest EXPO will be held a day earlier, on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s West End Medical Center, 501 Cetronia Road. Racers will pick up their bibs and shirts and visit booths from local organizations focused on health and wellness. Chanelle Price, the 2014 800meter indoor world champion, will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. to sign autographs and pose for photos with participants.

The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that preserves the historic pathway that carried coal and iron from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol. Through key programs like the D&L Trail, St. Luke’s D&L RaceFest, National Canal Museum, and Get Your Tail on the Trail, DLNHC connects people to nature, culture, communities, recreation, and our industrial heritage. For more information, visit delawareandlehigh.org.