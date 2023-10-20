🔊 Listen to this

Greater Nanticoke Area High School recently commemorated Homecoming for the Class of 2024. The week-long series of festivities included spirit games, pep rallies, a Trojan Spirit Fest, and a homecoming dance. Miss GNA and her court were honored prior to the Nanticoke vs. Tunkhannock football game at GNA’s Frank Chicknoski Stadium. From left are Homecoming Court members Claire Aufiero, Ashley Sewald, Miss GNA Isabella Dalmas, Jenna Thomas and Lauren Youngblood.