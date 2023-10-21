🔊 Listen to this

The Oct. 27 premiere of “Scranton’s Story: Our Nation’s Story” will feature oral histories and portraits of 25 Scranton residents that tell a story of the city and nation. Videos of their personal narratives, along with their portraits taken by photographer Byron Maldonado, celebrate individual Scranton experiences.

The “Scranton Stories” premiere will take place Friday, Oct. 27 – starting with a panel discussion at 5 p.m. in the Pearn Auditorium of Brennan Hall, followed by a portrait exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall, at The University of Scranton.

The Hope Horn Gallery will also host a First Fridays reception featuring the “Scranton Stories” portrait exhibition on Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The panel discussion and exhibit, and First Friday reception are free of charge and open to the public.

The 25 “Scranton Stories” include a total of 33 individuals who have either lived or worked in Scranton or otherwise have strong ties to the city related to their childhood, racial or ethnic community, civic involvement, vocation or faith group.

It includes individuals who have long standing family ties as descendants of industrial era European immigrants as well as African Americans with local roots that date as far back as the Civil War.

Also highlighted are the journeys of more recent immigrants and refugees coming to the area from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia – some who have been here for generations now, and some who are more recent arrivals. There are teachers, artists, small business owners, younger and older adults, multi-generational families and more.

The premiere is the culmination of a multifaceted two-year project that seeks to illustrate and preserve the unique story of Scranton and relate it to the history of the United States. The project, “Scranton’s Story: Our Nation’s Story,” which involved multiple community partners and received National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant support, responds to the NEH special initiative “A More Perfect Union” which will commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

The exhibit will be on display in the Hope Horn Gallery during gallery hours through to Nov. 17.

For more information, visit Scranton’s Story, Our Nation’s Story website, or call 570-941-4419.