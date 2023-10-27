🔊 Listen to this

Who doesn’t love a parade, especially our own Wyoming Valley Veterans Day extravaganza?

Behind a protective “shield” of military – the uniformed forces and the elderly veterans – come the reminders of what makes life joyous – bands, social clubs, youth groups and more.

The day the parade marks, Nov. 11, used to be called Armistice Day. It was the date in 1918 when the fighting of World War I ended. As that war faded into history and was succeeded by still more wars, the U.S. in 1954 formally changed the name of the holiday to honor all military veterans.

But behind the spectacle of adults saluting the flag and children scrambling for thrown candy along the way from Kingston Corners to Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square lies another story. The parade was no “given” from the earliest days, and has surmounted the hurdles of changing times.

Of course, there was joy in November of 1918 when the conflict proclaimed “the war to end all wars” concluded. The Wilkes-Barre Record said “a great impromptu parade” filled the downtown streets and that crowds gathered “far into the night.”

As far as formal parades of thanksgiving were concerned, though, the excitement of that original Nov. 11 soon began to cool. America (and Wyoming Valley) seemed preoccupied by other matters through the 1920s.

Armistice Day in our area did see small parades in some of the individual towns, but many people saw the day more as a time to visit their houses of worship and give thanks for a nation at peace.

Typical observances were the music festivals or “eisteddfods” marking Nov. 11 at the area’s Welsh churches. Among other groups, American Legion posts held flag ceremonies that day.

By the 1930s, though, the thinking of Americans was going off in a new direction. The rise of Naziism and Fascism in Europe and the threat of a new war was sparking concern and fear.

With the nation wondering what its response to the frightening events unfolding abroad should be, Wyoming Valley in November of 1936 responded with two very much different parades.

One, featuring military strength, was a “preparedness parade,” designed to reassure spectators that the nation could once again handle any threats from outside. The other, a “peace parade,” used displays such as a float with ‘soldiers’ draped over barbed wire to urge spectators to reflect on the cost of war – any war.

One way or another, the old celebratory mood of 1918 was out and grim fears were in.

Wyoming Valley did hold a few parades to mark Nov. 11 over the next few years. About 5,000 turned out in 1938, the Wilkes-Barre Record reported. With war becoming ever more likely, the 1941 parade filled the streets with an estimated 40,000 spectators, the Record said.

During the war, parading took a back seat to the construction of local honor rolls and, in 1944, a gathering to honor war dead. For a year after the war ended in 1945, communities staged “welcome home” parades to honor local troops. Photos of the Wilkes-Barre parade show a sea of humanity packing South Main Street as marchers near the square.

It was the parades from the late 1940s on that gave today’s Veterans Day extravaganza its format, winding through Kingston and Wilkes-Barre and showcasing all elements of the community. Except for a scaled-down “pandemic” version in 2020, these stirring marches now have a long history.

We don’t know what the future holds, but there’s one thing our whole community can say.

See you at the parade!

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.