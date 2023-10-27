Children of community invited to participate

🔊 Listen to this

The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), a student-run organization at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, invites community members to a Trunk or Treat event followed by STEM Day activities on Saturday, Oct. 28.

ESU student organizations will participate in the Trunk or Treat from 12:30-1:30 p.m., decorating their cars, handing out treats, and hosting games and craft tables.

The event will take place on campus, in the parking lot located behind Hoeffner Science and Technology Center (Lot FS20 on the campus map.)

The Trunk or Treat is open to all area children, and there is no cost to participate. Children can wear their costumes and should bring a trick-or-treat bag. Parents are required to accompany children to campus and must remain present throughout the course of the event.

STEM Day will be held in SciTech from 1:30-4 p.m. and will provide an enrichment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The event will feature hands-on science experiments and activities, and a presentation from DJ Scott, a science teacher in the East Stroudsburg Area School District.