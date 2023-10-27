Public invited to Nov. 5 event at Dietrich Theater

As you drive the roads of northeastern Pennsylvania you may see several signs for Pinchot State Forest. This park is comprised of 50,000 acres and is named in honor of Gifford Pinchot who was the first head of the United States Forestry Service. He also served as governor of Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m., local author and American history scholar Gary Ryman will give a presentation on “Gifford Pinchot: The People’s Governor.”

During this free presentation, Ryman will share how Gifford was more than a forester, having served two terms as governor from 1923 to 1927 and 1931 to 1935. Throughout these eight years, Gifford displayed how he was a forward-thinking leader, ahead of his times in many ways. His two terms as governor were only a small part of Pinchot’s quixotic political quest.

During his talk, Ryman will also touch on Cornelia Bryce Pinchot’s significant role in Gifford’s life and political success. Gary’s book “Gifford Pinchot: The People’s Governor” will be available for sale and to be signed before and after the presentation.

“The majority of Gifford’s biographers have concentrated on his time and career in conservation and as a forester, with his terms as governor taking a back seat,” Ryman said. “I do the opposite here. At the end of his first term, Gifford wrote a book covering those four years and his thoughts on what he viewed as the systemic corruption throughout society and government. Turned down by seven publishers, it went nowhere.”

“In my research, I found one biographer who referenced the unpublished manuscript’s existence, but nothing more,” the author continued. “I was able to locate it in Gifford’s papers in the Library of Congress and make extensive use of it in this book.”

Gary Ryman has a master’s degree in American History. The author of four other books, he resides in northeastern Pennsylvania and has worked for more than 37 years as a fire protection engineer. His other books include “Fire Men: Stories from Three Generations of a Firefighting Family,” “Mayday! Firefighter Down,” “Fire in His Bones,” and “The Education of Stuart McGrath.”

Tickets to this free event at the Dietrich are available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the theater’s ticket booth.