Awards, scholarships honor legacy of Susan M. Robel

Geisinger has recognized 10 employees who go above and beyond in theirdedication to patients at work and in the community with the Caring Award and NursingScholarship in honor of Susan M. Robel.

“Improving the patient experience and making better health easier for everyone is at the forefront of what we do. And our Geisinger family members are devoted to finding ways — big and small — to impact our patients’ lives,” said Janet Tomcavage, MSN, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing executive at Geisinger. “Each year, we recognize those who go the extra mile in their service to others. Congratulations to all the deserving recipients.”

Created to honor the legacy of Sue Robel, Geisinger’s former chief nursing officer and co-chief patient experience officer, the two awards are presented annually to recognize Geisinger employees’ commitment to providing the highest level of patient care and serving others in their roles at work and in the community.

The Nursing Scholarship Program in honor of Robel recognizes the significance of lifelong learning in nursing, and rewards those enrolled in nursing school who exemplify what it means to go above and beyond in providing patient care.

Scholarship recipients have demonstrated a continued commitment to meeting the highest standards of bedside care and treat patients with the utmost compassion and kindness. Each recipient is awarded $1,000 toward their tuition, funded by the Alice E. Steele Endowment.

The 2023 Nursing Scholarship winners are:

• Cherie Hrapowicki, patient care technician II, emergency medicine, Geisinger Medical Center Muncy

• Jennifer Kauffman, patient care unit assistant, intermediate care unit, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

• Katie Lynn, nurse intern/extern, emergency medicine, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre

• Carson Farr, patient care technician, medical/surgical unit, Geisinger Medical Center

• Jessica Wallace, operations manager II, family practice, CommunityCare Kistler Clinic

The Caring Award recognizes Geisinger employees who are dedicated to caring for others in the workplace and beyond. Like Robel, who defined collegiality and was an exemplary colleague to all, these people demonstrate a steadfast commitment to serving others and are incredible advocates in our communities. They inspire others with their compassion, thoughtfulness and selflessness. Nominated by their peers and selected by the award committee, winners receive $500 in cash and $500 to donate to their charity of choice.

The 2023 Caring Award winners are:

• Raphael Ferro, registered nurse, intensive care unit, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

• Kimberly Green, registered nurse, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

• Gina Hatton, licensed practical nurse, neurology, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

• Angela Phillips, community health assistant II, Care Coordination and Integration

• Lindsey Shannon, patient care technician, intensive care unit, Geisinger Medical Center