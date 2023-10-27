🔊 Listen to this

Each month Solomon Plains Middle School honors a student from each grade as Student of the Month. Congratulations to Solomon Plains September Students of the Month recipients. Shown from left are Mr. Eric Drako, Assistant Principal; Jaydn Backes, seventh grade Student of the Month; Audrianna Robles, sixth grade Student of the Month; Mr. Justin Correll, Principal. Absent from photo is Alivia Reichert, eighth grade Student of the Month.