Each month Solomon Plains Middle School honors a student from each grade as Student of the Month. Congratulations to Solomon Plains October Students of the Month recipients. Shown from left are Mr. Eric Drako, Assistant Principal; Alan Sanchez, eighth grade Student of the Month; Lizabella Martinez, sixth grade Student of the Month; Natalia Solis, seventh grade Student of the Month; Mr. Justin Correll, Principal.