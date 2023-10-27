🔊 Listen to this

John A. Kutz, M.D., an experienced vascular surgeon with deep ties to northeastern Pennsylvania, has joined Geisinger.

Dr. Kutz practices at Geisinger Community Medical Center and treats patients with diseases of the circulatory system. He has a clinical interest in helping patients get appropriate operative and non-operative care for vascular conditions and is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Vascular Surgery.

He joins Eugene Langan, M.D., David Phang, M.D., and Alessandro Smeraldi, M.D., on a vascular care team that provides comprehensive coverage for Scranton and surrounding communities.

A native of Luzerne County, Dr. Kutz earned his medical degree from the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He completed his residency in general surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and his fellowship training in vascular surgery at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

He has provided vascular care in Scranton for 20 years and has held clinical and administrative leadership positions in surgery, vascular surgery and wound care. Dr. Kutz serves as an assistant professor of vascular surgery at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and he was recently appointed by the governor of Pennsylvania to serve on the State Board of Medicine.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue caring for members of my community with Geisinger,” Dr. Kutz said. “My wife and I came back to this region two decades ago, because we wanted to be part of the communities in which we were raised.”

Dr. Kutz served 13 years in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve where he trained at the School of Aerospace Medicine in San Antonio, Texas, reached the rank of major and was awarded for expert marksmanship, unit achievement and meritorious service.

To learn more about vascular care at Geisinger or find a vascular surgeon near you, visit Geisinger.org/vascular.