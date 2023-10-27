Singers 8 through 80 will perform together

🔊 Listen to this

The Catholic Choral Society of Scranton kicks off its 75th anniversary season on Sunday, Nov. 12, with “Generations Sing!” an annual concert presented by the ensemble and its friends, hosted this year by Performance Music at The University of Scranton.

The performance begins at 4 p.m. in the university’s Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. The concert is free of charge and open to the public. Seating is on a come, first-seated basis. Parking is available in University lots on Madison and Jefferson avenues, and also in the University’s parking pavilion on Mulberry Street.

Along with Catholic Choral Society (Ann Manganiello, director), this year’s event will feature The Armstrong Singers from Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Scranton (Kim Gnall, director), Wyoming Valley West Middle School Spartan Singers (Scott Coates, director), Valley View High School Choir (Gina Pascolini, director), and The University of Scranton Concert Choir (Cheryl Y. Boga, director.)

According to Director Ann Manganiello, “The Catholic Choral Society is very excited to begin its 75th Anniversary Season with its Generations Sing Concert. We are delighted that high school, middle school and elementary choirs, along with the University of Scranton Concert Choir, will all be featured at our opening concert.”

At the concert, each individual ensemble will present a program of 12-15 minutes in length, followed by members of all groups, ages 8 to 80, joining together to perform the concert finale.

Composed of members from Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wayne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties, The Catholic Choral Society was re-organized in 1949. Its first conductor and musical director, the late Norbert K. Betti, was also the founding choral director of The University of Scranton Singers, and the University is proud to host this concert celebrating the CCS’s 75th anniversary season.

For further information on the concert, call 570-941-7624, email [email protected] or visit the Performance Music website. For more on the Catholic Choral Society, visit catholicchoralsociety.org.