🔊 Listen to this

Lots of customers lined up at the Bagel Bar, 378 Pierce St., Kingston, on Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s opening ceremony of the Bagel Bar, 378 Pierce St., Kingston, are, from left: Mendy Shechter, manager; Rep. Aaron Kaufer; Kingston Mayor Jeff Coslett; and owner Motti Hershkop.

Recently I had the opportunity to stop in at the Bagel Bar in Kingston.

It was a beautiful morning, and Oscar and I sat outside on the patio in the most comfortable chairs with freshly brewed coffee and appetizing pastries.

I felt so at peace in my hometown of Kingston, sitting on Pierce Street watching traffic go by.

I saw my friend Amy there and recognized other locals checking out the new spot right on a convenient main road.

That’s why The Times Leader story last week about the restaurant’s grand opening made me so happy. The opening quote of “Bagel Bar is more than just a bakery” rang so true for me.

For me, on the Sunday I’m recalling, it truly was a place where people gathered, connected and savored “the simple pleasures of life.”

I believe we split a tasty apple pastry, and I know we both had several cups of coffee (since the atmosphere was so delightful, we kept sipping).

Congratulations to the establishment on its grand opening last week.

I respect any person who takes a chance starting a new business and wish the best for the eatery and its employees as they embark on this journey.

There are other restaurants close by, too, that are most deserving of our patronage such as the Pierce St. Deli right down the street, as well as the Atrium. Thankfully there is no shortage of food spots in this part of town. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention the beloved Sizzle Pi Pizza next door (one of the best in town).

I know it takes a lot to own and operate a small business these days, so I give these folks a lot of credit for working so hard day in and day out.

While it’s always exciting when a new restaurant opens, it’s also exciting to think about what that means for the community: a new place to gather, connect and enjoy the simple pleasures of life, as the quote in last week’s new story said.

I love good food, but I also love a serene atmosphere where I feel comfortable and relaxed.

The Bagel Bar made me both comfortable and relaxed when I visited, and I hope you’ll give it a try to feel the same way.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].