Campaign for Inclusion: Pictured at the 2023 Campaign for Inclusion fundraiser held at Susquehanna Brewing Company from left to right are Matthew Krispin, administrative assistant and 2023 Campaign for Inclusion co-chairperson; Lizzie Breznay; Campaign for Inclusion co-chairperson Vanessa Vergnetti Thomas and Frank Bartoli, president & CEO, NEPA Inclusive.

NEPA Inclusive DSP of the Month: NEPA Inclusive named Sandra Dupre the October 2023 Direct Support Professional of the Month for the Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming counties region. Pictured,left to right are Sophia Mazaleski, director of programs; Chelsie Cormier, regional program supervisor; Sandra Dupre; and Frank Bartoli, president & CEO, NEPA Inclusive.

Coffee Inclusive Team: left to right: Frank Bartoli, CEO, NEPA Inclusive; Ellie Bartoli, a client and the inspiration behind NEPA Inclusive; Matthew Krispin, administrative assistant, NEPA Inclusive; Julio Caprari, direct support professional and job coach, NEPA Inclusive; Robbie Lynch, client; and Tom Carlucci, training and quality assurance coordinator, NEPA Inclusive and manager of Coffee Inclusive.

Frank Bartoli has served as a champion for children and adults with diverse abilities who are underserved in their communities for more than three decades. His work took a very personal turn when his daughter Ellie was born with Down Syndrome. Throughout her childhood, Bartoli experienced firsthand the lack of opportunities for children with Down Syndrome, Autism and other diverse abilities to be involved in their schools and communities.

These experiences inspired Bartoli to make a difference in his community for children and adults like Ellie. In December 2013, Bartoli founded NEPA Inclusive, a 501c3 charitable organization whose mission is to help create and support inclusive and sustainable lives for people with disabilities. NEPA Inclusive is supported by numerous foundations, including The Luzerne Foundation. Its unique person-centered approach to inclusion provides people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and Autism the most inclusive life, including working in local businesses, living with their families, and living in their own apartments.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, NEPA Inclusive continues to fulfill this mission, supporting individuals with a variety of programs and services through the PA Office of Developmental Programs IDD waiver system and the PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation employment services in Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill and Wyoming counties.

Earlier this year, Bartoli fulfilled a longtime dream by opening Coffee Inclusive, a community-based coffee shop where people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and Autism would work side by side with experienced baristas and servers, earning the same wage while learning lifelong, transferable employment and collaborative skills. Located in Pittston’s Waterfront Warehouse, Coffee Inclusive

offers a full line of cold and hot coffees, lattes, espressos, mochas and cappuccinos along with a selection of locally sourced teas, a variety of baked goods plus healthy options of smoothies, acai bowls and cold press drinks for those who are seeking healthier options.

NEPA Inclusive recently launched a new program aimed to improve important life skills for students and individuals with disabilities. The Transition Academy Social Club, or TASC, was founded in response to the impact COVID-19 had on individuals in our communities with disabilities. During and since the pandemic, these individuals experienced a lack of or restricted access to services and disruption to school programs, including closures and remote learning.

The Transition Academy Social Club’s goals are to increase an individual’s self-advocacy, independent living, and workplace readiness skills while also increasing their self-confidence and sense of belonging in the community.

