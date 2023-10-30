🔊 Listen to this

It’s the time of year again when we have the opportunity to review our health insurance plans and either renew them or choose a plan that better suits our needs.

If you’re 65 or older, the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is underway and open through Dec. 7. At the same time, many businesses are reminding their employees to select their benefits for 2024.

This is a process that’s often rife with new and sometimes dense information, and choosing a new plan can be confusing or overwhelming.

So, here are a few important things to keep in mind as you search for the plan that’s right for you:

Know your needs

If you develop a strategy for searching for your health insurance plan, you’ll spend less time finding one that fits your needs.

You can call your insurance company and discuss your medical needs and those of your dependents, which might include:

Coverage for treatments and specific health conditions

Ongoing chronic illness

Specific medications

You’ll want to share this personal information with your health plan representative, so they can find a plan that best serves you. If they can, you’ll be getting the most out of the plan you’re paying for.

Know your budget

It’s OK to be forward about what you can afford. Once your health plan representative knows the budget you’re working with, they can help you look at plans that will meet your needs within that budget.

They might also be able to help you apply for financial assistance on individual or family plans. In many cases, families can be referred to CHIP, which is Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program, or Medicaid, which is a joint federal and state program that offers health insurance at little or no cost to those who qualify.

Know your preferred doctors, hospitals and plans

If you have a great relationship and history with your doctor, you’ll want to be sure a new insurance plan includes them in their network.

The same goes for hospitals. If your local hospital has delivered outstanding care, you’ll want to keep that facility in network, so your copays are lower and you save more money overall.

But you can also explore HMO and PPO plans with out-of-network services, so you can understand those costs. Work with your health plan representative to evaluate your options.

Know your taxable income and number of dependents

Based on your household income and the number of people who reside in your home, you may be eligible for financial assistance, which can help you stay within your budget. A health insurance specialist can help you determine your eligibility if you have this information ready.

The Affordable Care Act offers subsidies that help people access high quality and affordable health insurance.

If your income is between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level, you may be able to get help paying your insurance premiums, which could also help with out-of-pocket costs.

Find a professional

Whether you’re shopping for the first time, searching for a new plan or trying to understand your eligibility for tax credits or subsidies, a licensed insurance representative can help make sense of the information you’ll need to review.

Call your health insurance company to reach a representative and understand more about your health plan options. Don’t be scared off by the many ads, options and mailings that you’re likely to get. When you engage with a licensed professional who can take the time to explain the choices, you certainly CAN select a reasonable plan for yourself.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

