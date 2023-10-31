🔊 Listen to this

The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania will hold the annual “Strike Out Epilepsy”Bowl-a-Thon from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 at Chacko’s Family Bowling, 195 Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.

Cost of $20 covers two games, shoes, refreshments and chances to win prizes. There also will be a huge basket raffle.

All proceeds stay in our area to provide training for schools, EMT and police on seizure recognition and proper response, along with support services for those with epilepsy and their families.

The new Epilepsy Community and Resource Center is scheduled to open in January in Kingston.

For more information or to sign up to bowl contact Mary Loughlin at 570-592-1150 OR [email protected]