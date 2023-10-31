Mountain Top native looks back on 93-year adventure

Mountain Top native Bud Bossert, now living in Arizona, reflects on his long life as he looks forward to turning 93 on Nov. 2.

When Bud Bossert was born, 93 years ago this week, his mother named him Ira Milton, after his two grandfathers.

“But she always called me ‘Buddy,’ and as far as anyone else was concerned, I was ‘Bud,’ ” he explained in a telephone interview.

This, then, is the story of Bud, who grew up in Mountain Top when it was much less populated than it is today. He could take his horse, Lady, out of “the little barn” his father had built and go for a ride. Or set out with a gun to hunt some squirrels. Or head to the creek for a swim.

“I was a natural guy in the woods, in the country,” Bud said.

He attended Fairview High School — but first he helped deliver milk on a dairy truck, starting at 5 or 6 a.m.

“I’d be on the running board in the back,” Bud said, explaining how the driver would pull up to a home along the route.

“I’d have a metal case with eight glass bottles. I’d jump off and run to the house — ladies might buy two or four or six. I’d replace the empties and run back to the truck.”

By the time he got home and cleaned up, Bud regularly had missed the school bus. That wasn’t a problem.

“I’d hitchhike, and sometimes get to school before the bus.”

Bud remembers after-school jobs, too, pumping gas at a station at the Triangle, serving ice cream and hamburgers at the nearby restaurant. He also found time to deliver groceries, and produce, and to peddle papers — likely the Wilkes-Barre Evening News, a forerunner of today’s Times Leader — on his bicycle.

“I had about 15 customers,” he said, “and I think the rest were delivered by mail carrier.”

Bud grew up with two brothers, and his family welcomed his cousin, Annabelle, to live with them after her mother died.

Annabelle, who was about 5 years older than Bud, taught him to dance. “She’d put on a record at home and say, ‘now, here’s the waltz, two steps and one back,” he said. “I kind of took to it natural. We’d jitterbug, and go to square dances. It was fun.”

“I had a good time, a good life,” said Bud, who joined the U.S. Navy within two weeks after high school graduation. As a radio operator aboard an aircraft carrier from which bombing missions took off for North Korea, he said, “It was kind of tense at times but it was our job and we did it.”

Then “as any Navy guy did when he came home, I got married.”

His bride was a young woman from the Blytheburn area; Bud had known her when she’d been a tagalong kid. “We’d call her a little brat and chase her away. But that little brat grew up to be a good-looking woman,” he said. “We kind of fell in love together.”

He and Mary Jane got married and became the parents of Bonnie, Nancy, Melanie, Mary Beth and Bradley.

Bud worked delivering furniture up and down the East Coast, and driving tanker trucks. By the late 1950s, he’d heard about a job in Arizona where they needed employees who understood radar.

“I knew about radar from the Navy,” he said.

“We sold everything except what we could fit into or on top of a ‘52 Cadillac,” Bud said, recalling how he worked as an air traffic controller in Arizona for eight years — “until my eyes got worse.”

For decades, retinitis pigmentosa, a condition in which the rods and cones in the retina deteriorate, has been a challenge for Bud, who is now legally blind.

No longer able to work in air traffic control, Bud managed a mobile home park, and later an apartment complex.

“My eyes kept getting me out of business,” he said.

Another heartbreak was losing the women he loved. At 93, Bud has outlived three wives.

When Mary Jane died in Arizona, he said, “I still had three children at home.” And he was losing his sight. New management took over the apartment complex and he was let go. “I was out there and going blind, with my three children,” he said.

But he was getting along with Janet, who had worked as his secretary and had two children of her own. “We joined up and figured we’d raise the kids,” he said.

He and Janet attended a conference and learned about a machine that magnified words from a printed page onto a large screen. “We got into the business of selling those screens, and for 26 years we ran a business selling aids and devices to help the visually impaired, in Phoenix.”

Then Janet “got sick and I lost her.”

Bud sold the business and thought he’d just retire. “I was getting pretty old,” he said.

But he didn’t retire from life.

He was in his 70s when a friend took him to a gathering where a group of women were sitting at a table. The friend led Bud over to the women and announced, “This man is blind. He likes to dance. Who wants to dance with him?”

“I’m not a dancer,” a woman named Marilyn said.

“Come on,” Bud said. “I’ll teach you.”

They danced, and they talked, and they ended up getting married. “We both had children and grandchildren, even great-grandchildren,” he said. “I had her for 16 years and then I lost her in 2020.”

Since then, he said, “I’ve been on my own. I sold the place I lived before and moved into a smaller place. I have a lot of friends here and I hire people to do things for me,” he said, noting that friends give him rides and he has hired a neighbor to cook for him.

“She fixes meals for me that are nutritious,” he said. “I’m not eating junk.”

Maybe good food is the secret to his longevity. Or maybe his habits have played a role.

“I don’t drink and I don’t smoke,” he said, “and I don’t go with women who do.”

Or maybe it’s his attitude, which remained positive even as his eyesight “closed in to pencil-point vision.”

“I could not sit in the corner and say, ‘Oh, me, I’m in trouble.’ I do everything I could as a sighted person. I learned to do a lot of things by feel and by touch. I have a cane.”

He also likes to follow sports, and has been “kibbitzing on the phone” with a friend from Dallas, Pa. The friend likes the Philadelphia Phillies, while Bud has been rooting for the Arizona Diamondbacks during the World Series.

“I’m just living out my life,” he said, “for the next 20 years or whatever I’ve got left.”

His advice for others?

“Live life to the fullest,” he said. “Today’s here, so enjoy it.”