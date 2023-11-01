Follow-up to ‘The Firm’ trades the courtroom for international intrigue

John Grisham is the author of numerous #1 best selling legal thrillers that have captivated his fans over the years. “The Exchange” reunites his readers with Mitch and Abby McDeere from his second novel, “The Firm” which was made into a very popular movie starring a young Tom Cruise in 1993. This book tells what became of Mitch and Abby after they exposed the crimes of the Memphis law firm, Bendini and fled the country. It is being called a sequel to “The Firm,” but it does stand alone and might be considered a follow-up rather than a sequel. Either way it is a fast-paced, sometimes frantic international crime thriller that again puts Mitch, his family, and colleagues in danger.

“The Exchange” begins 15 years later with Mitch, Abby, and their eight-year-old twin boys living the good life in New York City. Mitch has reestablished his legal career as a partner in the mega international law firm, Scully and Pershing. Abby is a cookbook editor and often has top chefs trying out recipes in her kitchen. They are no longer looking over their shoulders. But that will soon change.

It begins when Mitch’s mentor, Luca, in Rome, asks Mitch to be head counsel in a lawsuit against Libya for non-payment of a bridge which was constructed in the desert by a Turkish construction company, at the request of Muammar Gaddafi. The case gets complicated when Luca wants Mitch to take on his daughter, Giovanni, as his associate. En route to inspecting the bridge, Giovanni is kidnapped and all hell breaks loose. Terrorists are filmed beheading Giovanni’s guards, proving their threats to be real. They are demanding $100 million in ransom for Giovanni’s return.

Interestingly enough, the Libyan group has made Abby their sole contact, making sure their demands are made. She is the only one receiving communication from the kidnappers. This puts Mitch in the position of traveling all over the world in his urgent quest to collect the ransom money. As Mitch travels the world, readers have to pay close attention to keep the many diverse characters straight. I found it easier if I associated them by their home country. Will Mitch be able to collect the money by the deadline? Will Abby be able to complete her assignment?

I think John Grisham fans had high expectations for this book and many of them said they preferred “The Firm” to this one. The conclusion seemed a little underwhelming but it does leave a door open for another sequel. I would like to read about future adventures for Mitch and Abby. I happen to enjoy his courtroom dramas the best but this international crime plot was intriguing and I enjoyed it.

Questions:

How do you think this book compares to “The Firm?”

Why do you think the kidnappers close Abby as their sole contact?

Who actually ordered the kidnapping?

Why did Mitch become frustrated by his own law firm?

What character or characters did you admire the most?

Where do you think Mitch and his family will go from here?

Would you read another sequel?

John Grisham is a gifted writer of legal novels. Which ones do you like the most?

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

