Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (“Parade,” “The Last Five Years,” “Bridges of Madison County,” “Songs for a New World”) “13” is a musical about fitting in – and standing out.

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents’ divorce. Surrounded by an array of middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain … or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

The award-winning WolfPack Players will present Jason Robert Brown’s “13- Musical” Nov. 16 through 18 with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well as a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee in the Wilkes-Barre Area High School Auditorium, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains Township.

Tickets will be sold, cash only, at the door on the day of the show at $12 for adults, $10 for students in high school nd younger, and $10 for senior citizens ae 65 and older.

Director is Alice Y. Lyons, with Joelle DeLucas as musical director, Jamie Burns as choreographer, Lou Lyons as assistant director and Lisa Y. Fink as costumer.

For more information, call 570-826-7111, Ext 5201, or email [email protected] or visit our event page.