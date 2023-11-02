🔊 Listen to this

Northeast Rehab recently presented Allied Services Integrated Health System with a check for $15,000, their contribution to the Team Allied Services and You campaign. In the 14 years Northeast Rehab has joined the campaign as a major sponsor, it has donated more than $210,000 to improve the lives of patients and residents at Allied Services.

“Our practice’s long-standing support of Allied Services has achieved great results for everyone involved and most importantly for patients who have utilized technology and services developed through the program,” noted Lisa Monahan-Gatto, CEO. “The partnership has been wonderful for all involved.”

Team Allied Services and You features fundraising and awareness-raising activities that culminate with a team of more than 60 community volunteers participating in the TCS New York City Marathon. Justine Metcho, DPM, of North Abington Township, was selected to represent Northeast Rehab in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon. Since early summer, Justine has raised more than $7,000 with the support of friends, family, patients, and Northeast Rehab.

The monies raised from businesses, individual donors, and sponsors like Northeast Rehab, allow Allied Services to invest in rehab technology and programs that benefit children and adults with disabilities, life-changing injuries, and illnesses in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. To learn more, call 570-348-1407 or visit alliedservices.org/teamallied.