🔊 Listen to this

Northwest Area School District recently held a Flu Clinic for staff in conjunction with CVS Pharmacist Ms. Heather Grabowski and Pharmacy Technician Ms. Allison Dzoh. The event was coordinated by Superintendent, Mr. Joseph Long; Secondary Principal, Mr. Ryan Miner; and Ms. Carmela Shiptoski, School Nurse. Vaccines offered included: Flu, Shingles, COVID (Moderna), and RSV. Pictured left to right are Dr. Marissa Anderson with Ms. Heather Grabowski.