With Veterans Day arriving this month, there is probably no more appropriate time for a genealogist to look for information on their military ancestors.

Appropriately enough, FamilySearch checks in with a list of free November webinars, one of which will explain how to access and get the most out of military pension records (1776-1916). The announcement subtitles this trove of information “A Gold Mine for Family History Research.”

To access the webinars, start by searching “FamilySearch November 2023 webinars.” There, you will find a list of eight webinars for the month, with the crucial link to access each one of them. A webinar is a live online event that offers training in a specific field of study.

How many Americans have ancestors who served? Well, from the 1700s up through modern times, it has been common for members of recent immigrant families – no less than those from native-born families – to join the armed forces. That fact covers a lot of people, some of whom might not have left many other records.

Pension records include applications by the veteran and decisions from the government. But there’s more to them than that. The pension records I have looked at – from my Civil War ancestors – offer a great deal of information about the veteran’s time in service, wounds, marriage and family and civilian employment over the years. In other words, you should find good biographical data in addition to the pension amount itself and its changes.

Here are some cautions to keep in mind. Not everyone who serves in the military gets a pension. The pensions are largely for those who have made a career of the military and those who have suffered injury or disability while in service. Pensions can continue to widows and children.

Also, remember that pension legislation has changed a lot over the years in terms of eligibility and amount. The Virginia Commonwealth University Social Welfare History Project has a detailed online history of those changes.

The pension webinar is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. EST (10 a.m. in Salt Lake City, where it is offered).

While you are looking up the webinar, take a look at the other webinars this month. There are eight of them. Not all will be of interest to a given genealogist, but if you check month after month, you will surely find something you can make good use of.

Genealogy Class: If you’re looking for a good start in genealogy, you’re in luck. There will be an introduction to genealogy class at the Osterhout Free Library at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18. It will be presented by the library and the Luzerne County Historical Society.

Register by calling 570 821-1959 or online at [email protected]. The library is at 71 South Franklin St. in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

RootsTech 2024: The keynote speaker for RootsTech 2024 has an interesting background. She is Lynne M. Jackson, the great-great-granddaughter of Dred and Harriet Scott. They were the enslaved couple whose suit to gain freedom was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1857. She will speak on Friday, March 1, to open the annual three-day festival of genealogical presentations in Salt Lake City and online. Many of the RootsTech presentations will be carried live online and recorded for later viewing.

Remember, one of the nice things about RootsTech is that practically every past presentation is archived and is available online for later viewing. Search RootsTech by year to get started.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

