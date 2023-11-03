🔊 Listen to this

Colorful quilts and a variety of artists and craft vendors will fill the White Haven Area Community Library on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the annual Holiday Quilts & Crafts Show.

This seasonal favorite will be held in two locations: at the library, which is a restored Lehigh Valley Railroad engine house, located at 121 Towanda Street in White Haven and also at the Victorian Connection at 231 Wilkes Barre St. in White Haven. This former De Witt homestead on Wilkes Barre Street in White Haven will showcase its Victorian beauty with antique furniture, restored wood work and quaint floor plan as well as the quilts and crafters.

Items to be displayed by the area crafters and artisans include seasonal wreaths, greenery, wood carvings, hand painted glassware, soaps, ornaments, fabric creations, photographs, metal art, paper art, pottery, knitted items and more. New this year will be quilts for sale.

Quilts featured in the show will be the handiwork of the Cranberry Quilt Guild from Hazleton. The guild is a very service- oriented group that shares their love of quilting and sewing with surrounding communities. The members make gift totes for cancer patients, quilts for children and preemies in the hospital, back packs filled with necessities for children and women of domestic violence, Quilts of Valor for veterans, and many other worthy projects that will benefit the needy.

One particular quilt to be highlighted in the show is the White Haven Bicentennial Commemorative Quilt being created and stitched by Cathy Oross. The quilt will be part of the celebration to be held all throughout 2024 in the town. Raffle tickets to win the quilt will be sold during the Holiday Quilts & Crafts Show at the library.

Tickets for raffle baskets, baked goods and library merchandise will also be on sale at the library. Admission tickets are $5 and are available at both locations and at the library prior to the show. For more information, call 570-443-877