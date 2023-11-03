🔊 Listen to this

Hailey Miller, daughter of Derek and Tamara Miller, Shickshinny, has been nominated as Northwest Area’s Senior Student of the Month for September.

A born leader, she is currently president of her senior class, secretary of National Honor Society, president of Youth In Philanthropy and formerly vice president. She is a member and past vice president of Aevidum, member of Student Council and Prom Committee.

Hailey’s voice resounds daily as she does the morning announcements for all the school to hear. Nominated by her peers for Homecoming Queen, she won the coveted crown. Hailey is also a member of Study Abroad Club and had the unique opportunity to travel to England, Italy, and France this past summer.

Hailey is dually enrolled at Northwest Area and taking classes through both Luzerne and Lackawanna Community College and will earn 21 credits by graduation. Hailey enjoys watching sports and is planning to attend Penn State University to major in Digital Media and Marketing.