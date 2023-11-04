Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Plymouth High School Class of 1966, the final class before the Wyoming Valley West merger, held a 75th birthday celebration on August 26, at Happy Pizza’s Shawnee Room on West Main Street in Plymouth.
Attendees enjoyed a three-entree dinner and fantastic music and vocal entertainment by classmate Ron Edwards and Wayne Bevan. The beautiful Shawnee Indian head Carvel ice cream cake was done by Madelyn Evan, great niece of now deceased teacher Joe Evan, and granddaughter of James Kratz, class of 1964.
Our thanks to Bob Lucchino for taking the photos.