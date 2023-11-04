🔊 Listen to this

Pictured in group photo from left to right front row are: Brenda Skok Martinez, Elaine King Slabinski, Helen Kibildis, Norma Wildoner, Dorothy Jones Whitesell, Claire Ambrose Karabon, and Ron Edwards. Back row: Judy Papula Lucchino, Theresa Zagorski Sendzia, Joyce Swinski Nice, Robert West, and Conrad “Butch” Duhoski.

The event planning committee photo includes Butch Duhoski, flanked by Judy Papula Lucchino, Claire Ambrose Karabon, Helen Kibildis, Norma Wildoner, and Joyce Swinski Nice. A meeting will be scheduled after the holidays on future plans for the class.

Plymouth High School Class of 1966, the final class before the Wyoming Valley West merger, held a 75th birthday celebration on August 26, at Happy Pizza’s Shawnee Room on West Main Street in Plymouth.

Attendees enjoyed a three-entree dinner and fantastic music and vocal entertainment by classmate Ron Edwards and Wayne Bevan. The beautiful Shawnee Indian head Carvel ice cream cake was done by Madelyn Evan, great niece of now deceased teacher Joe Evan, and granddaughter of James Kratz, class of 1964.

Our thanks to Bob Lucchino for taking the photos.