Our nights are getting cold in northeastern Pennsylvania, and before we know it, even our daytime temperatures will dip toward freezing and below.

As we turn to furnaces and heavy blankets to keep us warm, it’s an important time of year to remember that overexposure to cold and wet weather can cause dangerous and even deadly health conditions.

While we’re likely a couple months away from the coldest days of winter, cold-related illness is already a concern and can set in quickly if we’re caught off guard. Cold weather exposure can go from uncomfortable to life-threatening as temperatures drop.

Frostbite is the result of our body tissue freezing. It typically affects extremities like the fingers, toes, nose, cheeks, lips and chin and leads to a loss of feeling and color. If allowed to become severe, frostbite can do irreversible damage and lead to amputation.

After our skin is exposed to cold for too long, it can become red and painful. That’s our sign to get out of the cold or cover any exposed skin if we can’t immediately get to warmth.

Signs that frostbite has developed include:

White or grayish-yellow skin

Unusually firm or waxy skin

Numbness

If you think you or someone else has frostbite, seek immediate medical attention. If medical care is not immediately available, get the affected person to a warm room and warm the affected extremities with warm water or body heat. Hot water and other heat sources should not be used, because frostbitten tissue will be numb and can burn.

Hypothermia is a loss of core body temperature. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause our bodies to lose heat faster than we produce it. Although it’s more likely the colder it gets, hypothermia can develop at temperatures above 40°F, especially if a person becomes wet from sweat, rain or submersion in cold water.

Normal core body temperature is around 98.6°F, and a temperature drop of just 1.8°F will cause us to shiver. Once we get down to 95°F, we are considered dangerously low and hypothermic. If we are working outdoors or engaged in a recreational activity like hiking or hunting, we may not notice that the temperature is dropping and can unknowingly start this dangerous process.

Symptoms of hypothermia include:

Shivering

Exhaustion

Confusion

Memory loss

Slurred speech

Drowsiness

Fumbling hands

Because hypothermia can hinder our ability to think, it can make us less likely to understand our situation and seek help or help ourselves.

Older adults and young children are most at risk for hypothermia.

Symptoms among babies can include:

Cold skin

Low energy

Hypothermia is a medical emergency and requires emergency care. While waiting for medical attention, get the affected person to a warm place, remove their wet clothes and warm them with electric blankets or skin-to-skin contact under loose layers of blankets.

As the weather gets colder, be sure to dress in layers as you venture out. Make sure to cover exposed areas of skin if you’re going to be outside for extended periods. Wear warm, waterproof boots. And keep some supplies, like warm blankets, winter hats and gloves, and water in your car. You never know when you’ll need to stay warm and hydrated for longer than you think.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

