Seventh grade students Olivia Reinhardt and Inara Shutt took part in Saint Jude’s trunk or treat event. Submitted photo

Costumes, treats and fun are part of the tradition

<p>Matthew Crowell enjoys the Saint Jude trunk or treat event.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Cowgirls Brooklyn Perfido, Addison Pecile and Isabelle Remak had a hootin’ hollerin’ time as they collected treats at Saint Jude School.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

The Sint Jude School community recently came together for a time honored Halloween tradition – Trunk or Treat in the Grove. More than 30 cars filled the grove on Halloween morning with themes from Mario to Jurassic Park, from Ghost Busters to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Students paraded through the cars in costume and returned to their classrooms for homeroom Halloween festivities.