Cowgirls Brooklyn Perfido, Addison Pecile and Isabelle Remak had a hootin’ hollerin’ time as they collected treats at Saint Jude School.

The Sint Jude School community recently came together for a time honored Halloween tradition – Trunk or Treat in the Grove. More than 30 cars filled the grove on Halloween morning with themes from Mario to Jurassic Park, from Ghost Busters to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Students paraded through the cars in costume and returned to their classrooms for homeroom Halloween festivities.