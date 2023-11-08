Pair accept citations during community luncheon

About 60 people attended the Community Interfaith Luncheon at the Holiday Inn - East Mountain, where Terri Nowak of Kingston and Dave Jenkins of Hanover Township were ‘recognized as leaders within the community for exemplifying the high ideals of human dignity, compassion and friendship for all people.’

In his remarks Dave Jenkins said it has been his ‘great privilege’ to work with cancer patients, using his skills as a reflexologist to ‘make their journey easier.’

Dave Jenkins, center, accepted a Citation of Distinction on Monday from the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council. He is flanked by David Walline, who introduced him, and the Rev. Russell McDougall CSC, who presented the certificate.

In her remarks Terri Nowak talked about the progress she has witnessed over the decades as faith organizations look for common ground rather than stressing differences.

“Are you happy?” Dave Jenkins asked the approximately 60 people who attended a community luncheon hosted by The Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council at the Holiday Inn – East Mountain earlier this week.

Answering the question for himself, Jenkins said he hadn’t been particularly happy during his early life, but after learning about the Baha’i faith and reading the writings of Abdu’l Bahá, the son of its founder, he discovered a path to happiness:

“To give pleasure to someone else, to sacrifice your time … to help someone who has a heavier load than you,” he said. “That is the key.”

Jenkins, of Hanover Township, and his fellow honoree Terri Nowak, of Kingston, each accepted a Certificate of Distinction from the Interfaith Council on Monday. As friends and colleagues attested, both honorees have worked diligently to ease other people’s burdens.

“She’s been very dedicated, a true advocate for victims. I called her the ‘legal eagle’ because she had so much knowledge about the law,” Tammi Burke, chief program officer at the Victims Resource Center, described Nowak.

Nowak gave 25 years to the center, first as a volunteer with a paralegal’s knowledge of the court system who helped victims of crime and abuse, later as a full-time employee. She retired as Supervisor of Court-Related Services.

“She has so much tenacity,” retired clinical director Maryclaire Mullen said, recalling one example, when Nowak visited a furniture-rental business and didn’t leave until she had convinced its management to write off the growing bill of a burglary victim whose television had been stolen. “She would never quit until she got the job done.”

Jenkins, who has a background in photography, made a career change in 1990 to practice reflexology, a therapy in which the practitioner applies pressure to points, usually on a patient’s feet, to ease stress and pain and enhance a feeling of well-being.

“It’s been my great privilege to work with cancer patients and give them some relief on their cancer journey,” said Jenkins, who endured a serious bout with colon cancer himself, starting with a stage IV diagnosis in 2004.

He regularly gives reflexology treatments to cancer patients at the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA (formerly Candy’s Place) in Forty Fort, and at Camp BraveHearts, a camp for cancer survivors.

“Oh my God, it felt like heaven,” cancer survivor Mary Anne Meeker told the women sitting next to her at the luncheon. “I’ve been to Camp BraveHearts more than once, and everyone wanted to sign up for a session with him.”

The Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council’s Citation of Distinction is conferred annually “upon individuals who are recognized as leaders within the community for exemplifying the high ideals of human dignity, compassion and friendship for all people.”

For this year’s recipients, those ideals are goals to live by. The Baha’i faith, founded during the 1800s in Persia, now Iran, sees essential worth in all religions, and as Jenkins explains in his biography, he “holds the strong belief in the Baha’i perspective that any work or profession carried out in a spirit of service to humanity is considered worship of God.”

Nowak, in her remarks, talked about growing up in Lancaster, where “my mother was raised Brethren and I was raised Catholic.” During her youth, people were not encouraged to visit churches or temples of other denominations and in some cases were forbidden to attend even an event as significant as the funeral or wedding of a family member.

“Luckily in the 60’s our church had Vatican II,” she said, calling the years afterward “a time of progress” during which she came to admire the way “Pentacostals and Baptists were so good at preaching and singing.” She and her late husband also studied the Old Testament with an interfaith group at a synagogue.

Nowak, who has lived in areas as diverse as St. Louis, Missouri, and Tennessee, moved to Northeastern Pennsylvania in 1984. Here she is a member of the Martin Luther King Committee and The Peace & Justice Center. She is an Associate of the Sisters of Mercy and an active member of the recently merged Parish Community of St. Nicholas – St. Mary as well as the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council.

Jenkins has served in an administrative position in the Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock. He has been a member of the Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council since 1997 and in 2003 served as its president.

In their formal remarks, Chaplain Marianne Sailus introduced Nowak, calling her a “a shining star to the council” and David Walline introduced Jenkins, describing him as “meeting all life challenges with grace.”