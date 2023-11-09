Dorrance native turned 100 on Nov. 7

From “On the Road Again” and “Tennessee Waltz” to “I Never Promised You A Rose Garden” and “Ring of Fire,” singer George Rittenhouse serenaded Albina Yarrish Tuesday afternoon during a party held in honor of her 100th birthday.

Yarrish’s relatives and at least 40 of her fellow residents of Smith Health Care in Mountain Top joined Rittenhouse in singing “Happy Birthday,” and, as he predicted they would, they shouted along with the “so good, so good” refrain in “Sweet Caroline.”

“I’m overwhelmed,” the birthday celebrant said afterward. “I didn’t expect anything like this. I thought we’d just have coffee and cake.”

While Rittenhouse filled the large room with music, and Smith Health Care staff were busy cutting and serving a large cake, with ice cream, Yarrish’s niece Melissa Davis of Dorrance filled a reporter in on some details of her aunt’s long life.

“She just gives, gives, gives,” Davis said, explaining Albina Yarrish — known as “Bea” to her siblings — took care of Davis’ mother in her final years and watched Davis’ children when Davis herself had surgery.

As a younger woman, Albina lived close to her own mother, in Dorrance, and sensed when her help might be needed. “My grandmother would turn the light on,” Davis said, “my aunt would be over there in a second.”

Albina Yarrish grew up in Dorrance in a family with three other girls and one boy — Josephine, Helen, Stella and Joseph. She married Emil Yarrish, and they had 47 years together before his death in 1992. She is the mother of Stephen Yarrish and Sharon Gorka, grandmother to Linda and Stephen Yarrish and Brian and Eric Gorka, and has four great-grandchildren.

“I loved my job,” said Albina, who is retired after 25 years at RCA-GE in Mountain Top.

A short biography written by her daughter explains Albina also worked the polls during many local elections and was a member of the Mountain Top Social Club. An active member of St. Mary’s Church in Dorrance and its Altar and Rosary Socety, she worked many church bake sales and served on the bereavement committee.

Albina always was “a fantastic cook,” Davis said, explaining her aunt taught her and other family members to make all sorts of Polish delicacies — “halupki, halushki and even czarnina soup.” Those first two dishes include cabbage, and if you want to be authentic about the third, Davis said, you should include the blood of a duck.