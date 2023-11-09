🔊 Listen to this

Senior citizens residing at the Washington Square Apartments in downtown Wilkes-Barre recently were delighted to receive a donation of 30 new books for their community library.

Many seniors at the building have expressed that they have read through the collection and were eagerly seeking some new reading material to refresh their residential library. Osterhout Free Library Board Members Linda Joseph and Tony Brooks made the Friends of the OFL aware of this need, and the Friends were thrilled to be able to set aside books at their recent Bag Sale to be donated to the apartments.

Hardcovers and paperbacks were delivered by Mr. Brooks and Ms. Joseph, to the excitement of the residents at the downtown Wilkes-Barre apartment building.

For more information about joining the library Friends group, please visit osterhout.info/friends-book-shop/ or call 570- 823-0156. You may also connect with the library on Facebook and Instagram – @osterhoutfreelibrary.