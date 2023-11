🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley West High School held their annual Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 6. Guest speaker Staff Sergeant Earl Granville shared his message about having a purpose, finding a passion, being a part of something bigger than self, and the power of community. Shown from left are: Sea Cadet Max Weinbrecht, Sea Cadet Matthias Ryder, Sea Cadet Benjamin Zera, early enlisted Noah Hiedcavage, Lance Corporal Bradley Potoeski, Commander Edward Groth. Front row: Ronald Giza, Army Veteran, John Perfetto, Army Veteran, guest speaker retired Staff Sergeant Earl Granville.