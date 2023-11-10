🔊 Listen to this

Fortunately, turkey was not rationed in 1943.

But a lot of other things that make for a nice Thanksgiving were in limited supply 80 years ago. Over all loomed the specter of the biggest war in human history going on in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific.

From our vantage point of plenty, let’s take a look at how our families here in Wyoming Valley were preparing for one of the most beloved of holidays in that dark time. Maybe we’ll appreciate our own good fortune a bit more.

As autumn of 1943 arrived, rationing of vital supplies had taken hold of the economy and turned every shopping trip into an exercise in practical mathematics.

Not only did our greatly expanded and far-flung military need food and other goods in quantity, but America was keeping beleaguered Britain in the war with additional huge shipments.

Strictly rationed over the course of 1943 were beef and pork, sugar, butter, cooking oils and fats, canned fish and other staples.

Like coffee? Adults got a single pound every five weeks. Need sugar for your family’s java and baking? You had to make do with a half-pound a week. Canned milk was on the ration list as well.

Here’s how we shopped in the Thanksgiving season of 1943. Families and single persons were issued booklets of coupons that enabled them to go to the store and buy so much of the rationed commodities – that is, if the store actually had anything, since production and shipping were limited.

Probably few living Americans have had to prepare dinner for family and guests with so many restrictions. Newspapers like our own “Times Leader” and “Wilkes-Barre Record” ran recipes showing home cooks how to make familiar dishes with little or no sugar or red meat.

They also ran notices from the OPA (Office of Price Administration) warning consumers that “hoarding” would not be tolerated and reminding storekeepers that they were not to sidestep use of ration booklets

Fortunately, the coal strike early in the year had been settled by fall.

Going “over the river and through the woods” to the family Thanksgiving feast was nowhere near as easy in 1943 as the old song implies. For one thing, family members might have scattered to work at out-of-state defense plants.

Instead of driving into the service station and saying “fill it,” you had first to find a station that actually had some gasoline (yes, it was rationed) and tear off some of your precious gasoline coupons.

Once you got your allotment of a couple of gallons a week, you had to stretch it carefully and remember that the OPA, which banned “pleasure driving,” was watching. Wyoming Valley people coming out of Bingo games or the Cole Bros. Circus found windshield notices that they had broken the law by unpermitted use of a vehicle and would be docked so many fuel ration points next month.

Medical workers and clergy had top priority for the few new tires allotted to Luzerne County, and automobile factories had converted to making half-tracks, supply trucks and Jeeps.

Walking? The feds even started rationing shoes.

Those of us who have seen the famous 1943 Norman Rockwell portrait called “Freedom from Want,” which shows a family gathered around a Thanksgiving table loaded with delights, might be tempted to think nostalgically of a warm and memorable past.

Actually, Thanksgiving of 1943 probably was warm and memorable.

But it was because those folks in wartime endured and worked near-miracles to bring it about.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

