Shakespeare production opens tonight at King’s College

“She’s powerful, cunning … kind when she wants to be,” Roben Jaoude said, describing Cleopatra, the character she portrays. “She knows what she wants.”

Does she love Mark Antony?

“I think so,” Jaoude said with a nod.

And how does Antony, a general who is one third of a triumvirate ruling Rome, feel about Cleopatra, queen of Egypt?

“Oh, he loves her,” John Toussaint said with conviction. “He’s torn between his two passions — for Cleopatra and for Rome.”

Toussaint and Jaoude have the title roles in William Shakespeare’s “Antony & Cleopatra,” which opens tonight (Nov. 9) at King’s College and runs through Nov. 18.

The show is King’s 74th annual Shakespeare production, director Dave Reynolds said, and he sees it as one of the Bard’s top romances.

“So many people think ‘Romeo & Juliet’ is Shakespeare’s most romantic love story, but I would put ‘Anthony & Cleopatra’ right up there,” Reynolds said. “Romeo and Juliet are 14 years old, they haven’t had much life experience; but these people are more mature, they’re in their 50s, they’ve been through more. It’s a complicated story.”

Some of the complicating factors involve struggles for power, and multiple betrayals.

“It’s very hard (for the characters) to figure out who they can trust,” cast member Jennifer Kraengel said. “Can they trust each other?”

The answer often is “no,” except in the case of certain servants who are very loyal to either Cleopatra or Antony.

The play “really is not only about romantic love but also platonic love and loyalty love,” said Kayleigh Bergold, pointing to “Charmain and Iras’ love for Cleopatra and Eros’ love for Antony.”

They’re the kind of servants who would fall on a sword themselves rather than raise a hand against their master. Or willingly get bitten by a snake in order to accompany their mistress into the next life.

As is the case with many Shakespeare tragedies, Reynolds said, there is a large body count at the end.

But the deaths are among the most interesting parts of the show, stage manager Anthony Abbott said.

“With the whole rawness of the death scenes, you really feel them,” he said. “You have lights going, sound going, the actors’ emotions — it makes you feel like it is happening, in the moment, here.”

Actors have been paying special attention to fights, and the one “huge fight,” as cast member Serenity Cruz calls it, with eight or nine characters having at each other with drawn swords, is something audiences won’t soon forget.

“Antony & Cleopatra” is a lengthy play, with many scenes and characters. Director Reynolds trimmed the characters to about 35 and eliminated some lines, which shortened the play to 2 hours and 40 minutes. “Not bad, for Shakespeare,” he said.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 10; 2 p.m. Nov. 12, and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17, and 18.