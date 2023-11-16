Train rides, model displays abound this season

Historic Baldwin steam locomotive No. 26 is seen at the Steamtown National Historic Site earlier this year. The engine is scheduled to pull several North Pole Limited trains in December to support The Iron Horse Society.

The Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton will offer trolley car rides with Santa starting with a special Elf on a Shelf event on Friday, Nov. 24. Rides with Santa also will be offered on Nov. 25 & 26, Dec. 2 & 3, Dec. 9 & 10, Dec. 16 & 17 and Dec. 23.

A Reading & Northern Santa train is seen at the Tamaqua station in December 2021. This year the railroad will offer Santa trains on selected dates in November and December departing from Pittston, Tunkhannock, Tamaqua, Minersville, and Reading Outer Station.

The Bendowskis of Mountain Top, from the left, Jennifer, Brad and Luke, 7, watch the train display at the Hudson Model Railroad Club as dad Brad records it on his cellphone. The club will host a series of winter open house dates between Nov. 24 and Jan. 7, including days dedicated specifically to model steam locomotive operation. Admission is free, and raffle prize tickets will be available for purchase.

There’s just something about trains at Christmastime!

Whether it’s running dad’s old Lionel set around the tree, watching “The Polar Express” for the 99th time, or taking a ride with Santa on one of the region’s tourist railroads, trains seem to be an inextricable part of the holiday season for many.

Here is a rundown of several train-related activities you and your family may want to check out this year around the area.

READING & NORTHERN SANTA TRAINS

Santa Claus will be greeting children aboard the Reading & Northern’s trains from Black Friday through Christmas Eve.

The railroad will be offering a series of 80-minute Santa trains from Pittston, Tunkhannock, Tamaqua, Minersville, and Reading Outer Station. On each running day, trains depart at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Below are the dates and details for each location. For ticket prices, seating options and more information, visit https://www.rbmnrr-passenger.com/santatrains.

Pittston – Dec. 2 & 3, 16 & 17, 23 & 24

Trains board at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Regional Railroad Station, 718 North Main St., Pittston.

Tunkhannock – Nov. 25 & 26

Trains board at Tunkhannock Riverside Park, 112 River St., Tunkhannock.

Tamaqua – Dec. 2 & 3

Trains board at Tamaqua Train Station, 18 N. Railroad St., Tamaqua.

Minersville – Dec. 9 & 10

Trains board at Minersville Train Station, 113 E Sunbury St., Minersville.

Reading Outer Station – Dec. 9 & 10, 16 & 17, 23 & 24

Trains board at Reading Outer Station, 3501 Pottsville Pike, Reading.

HUDSON MODEL RAILROAD CLUB WINTER OPEN HOUSE

Founded in 1980, the Hudson Model Railroad Club operates a 2,000 square-foot freelanced HO layout at 97 Martin St., Plains Township.

The club will host a series of winter open house dates between Nov. 24 and Jan. 7, including days dedicated specifically to model steam locomotive operation. Admission is free, and raffle prize tickets will be available for purchase.

The dates are:

Friday, Nov. 24, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 12-4 p.m. (Steam Engine Theme Show!)

Sunday, Nov. 26, 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 12-4 p.m. (Steam Engine Theme Show!)

Sunday, Dec. 10, 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 12-4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22, 5-8 p.m. (Steam Engine Theme Show!)

Saturday, Dec. 30, 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 12-4 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 6, 12-4 p.m.

Sunday Jan. 7, 12-4 p.m. (Steam Engine Theme Show!)

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hudsonmodelrailroadclub or https://hudsonmodelrailroadclub.org/open-house.

SANTA ON THE TROLLEY

The Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton will offer trolley car rides with Santa starting with a special Elf on a Shelf event on Friday, Nov. 24.

•Nov. 24 Ride times will be at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. From 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. there also will be activities inside the museum, including arts and crafts, face painting, letters to Santa and more.

• Rides with Santa also will be offered on Nov. 25 & 26, Dec. 2 & 3, Dec. 9 & 10, Dec. 16 & 17 and Dec. 23.

Reservations are required. For reservations and ticket information, call 570-963-6590.

The museum is located at 300 Cliff St., Scranton, in the Steamtown National Historical Site complex. Its website is https://www.ectma.org/.

IRON HORSE SOCIETY SANTA STEAM TRAIN RIDES

Join Santa on the North Pole Limited! You’ll depart Steamtown National Historic Site behind the historic Baldwin steam locomotive No. 26 on an hour-long holiday trip through the Scranton Yards and Nay Aug Park.

Trips are being offered on Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 22 and 23, with departure times at 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Steamtown National Historic Site is located at 300 Cliff St., Scranton.

Santa will visit each family to collect each child’s Christmas wish list. Children and adults alike are encouraged to indulge in the spirit of the season by wearing pajamas and settling in for a relaxing ride with family and friends. This joyous event will surely become a cherished holiday tradition for your entire family.

All proceeds from ticket sales will support The Iron Horse Society, a 501c3 non-profit in its mission to promote the knowledge, education, and preservation of railroad heritage at Steamtown National Historic Site for generations to come.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.theironhorsesociety.com/santa.

If you have any questions, please call the Iron Horse Society at 570-203-2662 or email us at [email protected]. Please do not call Steamtown about the North Pole Limited as this trip is being organized & managed by the Iron Horse Society.

The Iron Horse Society is a 501c3 company founded in 2016 based in Scranton PA and the official friends group of Steamtown National Historic Site.