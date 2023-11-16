Admission is free in honor of Jayn Montieth’s 70th birthday

🔊 Listen to this

The 1987 comedy “*batteries not included” will show on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, in honor of Jayn Montieth’s 70th birthday. Admission to the hilarious film is free, because it is sponsored by Jayn and her son Morgan Montieth.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, this fun, family film tells the story of Frank (Hume Cronyn) and Faye Riley (Jessica Tandy), an elderly New York City couple living in a depressed part of town where they run a diner as well as an apartment building.

One day, Frank and Faye learn that a property developer wants them to sell the apartment building. When they refuse, their diner is vandalized. However, Frank, Faye and their tenants are aided by mysterious flying saucers, which help them repair the diner and fight back. “*batteries not included” was a 1988 Saturn Award Nominee for Best Fantasy Film and Jessica Tandy won the Saturn Award for best actress for her role as Faye Riley.

Tickets are available at the Dietrich’s ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022, x3.