🔊 Listen to this

Let me be among the first to wish you all a happy Thanksgiving. Whether you and your family celebrate the holiday in a big way or just plan to use the time off work and school to recharge and enjoy the company of one another, I hope it’s full of love, laughter, and gratitude.

This Thursday kicks off the holiday season as I tend to think of it, and that means there are plenty of parties, feasts and joyful events between us and the end of the year. I do acknowledge those who bring out the Christmas decorations and songs before Thanksgiving, but just can’t seem to embrace it until the Thanksgiving turkey has been turned into leftovers.

Before you know it, you’ll be offered a plate of food or a cookie virtually everywhere you go, so it’s a good time to think about how we can navigate all this celebration in a healthy way.

It all starts with what and how much we eat, but we can also add exercise and good decisions between festivities to our plan to keep our wellness in mind as we enjoy the holidays. Here are a few tips that can help along the way:

Reach for the fruits and vegetables

Building a healthy plate is the best place to start. When we’re hungry, we tend to eat more right away and slow down as our hunger begins to subside.

Fill the largest portion of your plate with fruits and veggies, especially the fresh variety if they’re available, so you eat more healthy, nutritious food than fatty food or empty calories. Make your plate colorful. The more natural colors that adorn your plate, the more healthy decisions you’re making. And watch your portions. A good guideline is that a portion size is about the size of your fist.

It’s OK to enjoy turkey, stuffing, and some buttery mashed potatoes, but select smaller portions of those foods than you do the healthy stuff.

Mind your sweets and alcohol

It’s hard to make sensible decisions when every engagement offers you a dessert buffet and a seasonal cocktail to try, but it’s important that we enjoy these things in moderation.

When we overindulge in pies and pastries, we can easily offset the good nutrition we got from building our healthy plate for the dinner table.

Having too many adult beverages basically replaces eating calories with drinking them, so it’s easy to tip the scales in an unhealthy direction. Too much booze is also dehydrating and can contribute to an overall bloated and lethargic feeling after a holiday meal – not to mention the unwanted hangover.

Get up and move

This time of year, one of the best things you can do is live well between parties. Make sure you’re eating light, healthy, nutritious meals whenever you’re not surrounded by rich spreads.

Maintain an exercise routine of at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity movement five days a week, and don’t slip on holidays. In fact, you might consider exercising more on days when you’re going to indulge. If you typically take a brisk walk in the morning, double up by getting out for a fall stroll after you enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

Encourage your family and friends to join you. They’ll thank you afterward because it’ll help them digest and give them some energy back.

No matter your plans for the upcoming holiday and holiday season, be safe, make healthful decisions and enjoy the time with your loved ones.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@www.timesleader.com.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@www.timesleader.com.