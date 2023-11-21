TL taste testers go crackers for salty homemade snack

The finished crackers got solid reviews from our newsroom taste testers. The plate at the bottom left has two crackers with the everything topping and one with just sea salt.

This was my second sheet of crackers. The first sheet had all the crackers sprinkled with “everything bagel topping,” but these practically beg you to try other toppings, so there are a few here with nothing but sea salt, a few with some rosemary, and a few with nothing on them. They all tasted great.

A “shaggy dough,” as far as I can tell. I’ve never seen a recipe call for mixing to a “shaggy” dough, even though I’ve made plenty of dough that only came together so much before you must get your hands in it to finish the job and make a cohesive ball suitable for rolling out.

For a brief moment I thought of trying to make a “Mardis Gras King Cake” for this edition, but that hardly seemed suitable for those marking today as Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent — a period of somber reflection and, for many, self-denial in preparation of the coming Easter celebration. So instead I give you one of the humblest of baked goods I could think of.

Crackers.

If you think there’s no reason to try to bake your own crackers when the grocery shelves often boast an excessive array of professionally baked, mass-produced versions of the snack, well, I felt the same way. In fact I initially decided, on a whim, to google cracker recipes just to see how the things would be made, and if anyone bothered to make them

The internet being what it is, of course people make them, and share recipes — lots of recipes. I settled on this one because it looked simple, tasty and versatile.

Right on all three counts.

An important point: The base cracker, thanks in part to some nuttiness provided by whole wheat flower, has a good flavor all its own. While the recipe calls for “everything bagel topping,” which I used pre-mixed from the store, you can make your own everything topping and better control the taste. You can also try any other topping you think might work. I made a few with nothing but sea salt and some with a little dried rosemary. They were all good.

The newsroom taste tasters gave recurring thumbs up.

“They have a good flavor,” Reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “They taste like one of those expensive crackers you’d buy in a store.”

“They’ve very flavorful,” obituary clerk Ashley Bringman decided, then adding serious props: “Probably the best crackers I’ve ever had.”

Executive editor Joe Soprano, who usually turns down test kitchen samples, opted in on this.“They have that cracker taste,” he said. “I would have liked it better without onion flavor. If it just had salt on it I could sit there and eat them and watch a ballgame.” As noted, feel free to make them with just salt, or with an everything mix sans onion, or with just the dried onion.

“This is like my new favorite thing,” ever-adventurous reporter Ryan Evans said.

“I like salty snacks,” Reporter Kevin Carroll admitted. “This is the kind of thing I could mindlessly eat.”

Editor Roger DuPuis was succinct: “I like them a great deal.”

And Bill O’Boyle offered a bit of regret about his own self control (or maybe about my not making more). “They were very good,” he said, “I’m sorry I only had one.”

Dobru Chut!

Everything Crackers (lastingredient.com, Paige Adams)

1 cup all-purpose flour plus more for work surface

½ cup whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup water plus more for brushing

2 tablespoons everything seasoning

Heat the oven to 450°. Line two cookie sheets or sheet pans with parchment.

In a large bowl, combine both flours, sugar, salt, and pepper. Add the olive oil and water, stirring until a shaggy dough forms. Use your hands to lightly knead and gather it into a smooth ball.

Let the dough rest for 10 minutes before rolling out on a lightly floured work surface very thinly (1/16th to 1/8th inch). Use a cookie cutter or pizza roller to cut the crackers into 1-inch by 3-inch rectangles.

Place the crackers on the prepared sheet pans. Brush with water and sprinkle with everything seasoning. Bake for 12-14 minutes until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.

