WEISSPORT — The Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival will return for its third year, in its new location at the enchanting Hofford Mill. This year the beloved fairy tale festival is more devilish than ever, promising wickedly delightful attractions, tantalizing games, and a whole lot of fun.

Krampus is a mythical half-man, half-goat beast who is said to terrorize naughty children each December. Born out of Austrian folklore, Krampus is the punitive counterpart to St. Nicholas.

The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Hofford Mill, 500 Bridge St. Weissport. The event is open to all ages and is free to attend, though there will be vendors offering food and gifts for sale.

In case of inclement weather, the backup date is set for Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Krampusnacht will once again gather for a wild Krampuslauf parade to kick off the festival on the right hoof. Come dressed in your Krampus-themed attire and join the parade to compete for prizes. The judging panel, led by the notorious Susquehanna Krampus, is sure to be more devious than ever.

Festival highlights will include:

• Krampus Karnival Games

• Local musical talent featuring Big Country, The Peaceful Outlaws, Jessica Corbin, and the Pennsylvania Villagers polka band.

• WaxPax Records Presents will host local musicians in the Orange Room Doc Roberts of Colossal Radio as afternoon MC. Madame Crufelli showcases “Merry Mutilations Holiday Movie Cuts” in the event room featuring her unique mix of individual cuts of holiday classic films.

• Authentic Eastern European foods

• Adult beverages by Big creek Vineyard, Coal Country Boilo & the SlyFox Brewing Company

• 60+ diabolical vendors

• Dungeons & Dragons Krampus mini-campaigns by Jokers Are Wild Game Café

• Interactive Krampus balloon installation by Robbie’s Balloons

• Folklore story time with Danielle Martin of Ambler Library will share tales for all ages

• Keystone Arts Collective and Carbon County Arts League showcasing local artists

• Photo opportunities and official Krampusnacht portraits

• The beloved Fairytale Forest returns for its third year

• Toys for Tots and Give a Gobbler will host the annual Krampusnacht Toys For Tots toy drive or a non-perishable food good for the Give a Gobbler annual drive to benefit local veterans.

The 3rd annual Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival is sponsored by Big Creek Vineyard, Black Rock Events, The Hofford Mill, Great Blue Heron, Coal Country Boilo, Colossal Radio, Madame Crufeli, Robbie’s Balloons, Wax Pax Records, Jokers Are Wild and The Keystone Arts Collective.

For more details and inquiries, please contact Black Rock Events [email protected] or visit their website at blackrockeventsco.com/krampus or jimthorpe.online/krampus.