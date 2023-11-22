🔊 Listen to this

Barbra Streisand is one of the greatest and most recognizable voices in popular music.

Her fascinating career on stage and screen spans six decades. Excelling in all areas of entertainment her awards include two Oscars, 10 Grammies, 11 Golden Globes, 52 gold albums, and 31 platinum albums. Being one of the distinguished EGOT winners establishes her success and talent in the fields of television, recording, film, and Broadway theater.

This book provides readers with detailed accounts of many of her projects including lessons on acting, directing, film editing, lighting and more.

Her story is frank, funny, and opinionated.

Born in Brooklyn, Barbra lost her father when she was only 15 months old but throughout her life, he remained an inspiration to her. Her mother was a cold, negative person who never showed Barbra affection or complimented her performances. Later, Barbra would realize that her mother was jealous of her career and success, never being able to pursue her own singing talent. Her only toy as a child was a doll made from a hot water bottle wrapped in a towel. Today she has a doll shop in her home. Some of her favorite things were, and still are, coffee ice cream, brownies with walnuts, and Chinese food. She never got discouraged. Instead, she envisioned that she would be famous one day and believing in mind over matter, willed her vision to come true.

Initially Barbra wanted to be an actor but found jobs to be scarce for a young girl just out of high school, so she turned to singing to earn money. Her breakout role came in 1964 playing Fannie Brice in “Funny Girl.” She did not really enjoy playing the same part for almost 18 months which is why she preferred making films and albums. In 1968 she won an academy award for the film version of “Funny Girl.” She received much praise but was still hurt by the insults about her looks. She said her nose was more famous than she was. She didn’t want to get a “nose job” because she thought it could affect her voice.

All of Barbra’s contracts included a clause giving her decision-making control pertaining to her roles,which did not go over big with some directors. She fought, struggled, and persevered in a man’s world. She was a perfectionist and believed it was worth every effort to get things right. She became a devoted director wanting actors to be the best they could be. “Yentl “was her work of love, and it was important for her to portray gender equality. Every performance had to express truth and all aspects of the production had to feel right. She was the first women to direct, produce, write and star in a motion picture. She won the Golden Globe award for best director for “Yentl” in 1984.

Barbra became a political activist, advocating for environmental protection, women’s health, civil rights and gender equality. Also, a philanthropist she established the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA where scholars could explore ideas and seek solutions to vital issues that affect us all. She has had numerous friends and colleagues throughout her career including some interesting men. She wasn’t one to “kiss and tell,” but she did like attractive men: Making the list are Marlon Brando, Pierre Trudeau, Ryan O’Neil, Jon Peters, and Don Johnson as well as two of my favorites; Robert Redford, (“The Way We Were”) and Kris Kristofferson, (“A Star is Born”). Of course, she was briefly married to Elliot Gould, and they share a son, Jason whom she adores. She has been married to the love of her life, James Brolin, for 25 years.

Barbra stayed true to her artistic vision and achieved success on her own terms, refusing to conform to societal and industry norms. She also wanted to correct the mistruths about her. She wasn’t difficult but she was unrelenting in her quest to achieve the best result possible for the audience. Her goal was to achieve an honest emotional connection to her music, TV appearances, and movies. The money, and credit weren’t more important than the result of the production. She earned respect and admiration from actors and colleagues. If you love Hollywood, theater, and music you will love this incredible, talented and brutally honest woman.

I have always been a fan of Barbra Streisand, so it was nice to get to know her better. As a fan I don’t think I grasped the depth of her abilities as she took on multiple roles for a production to get it just right. All these years she hasn’t let the public know much about her as a person. I just wish she had written it sooner so we all could have appreciated her accomplishments sooner. Who knew that she still gets nervous in front of live audiences or that she never sings around the house (not even in the shower), or that her favorite number is 24. I loved learning these personal things about her.

I don’t think Barbra has received the recognition she deserves for being a trailblazer for women in the film industry and showing the “boys club” how it’s done. She never really wanted to be the center of attention. Her wish is simply for people to come together and love one another. Barbra Streisand is a wife, mother, and grandmother who made her childhood dream come true. She is a true legend and, in my opinion, a musical genius.

“My Name is Barbra” is an enjoyable, well written, honest memoir. The length (1,000 pages) and detail of this memoir may be overwhelming for some people. You may prefer to read it a little at a time or listen to the audiobook. A great idea for holiday gift!

“People who need people are the luckiest people in the world.”

***

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

