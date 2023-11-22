Consider this classic appetizer for your pre-bird enjoyment

🔊 Listen to this

The instructions simply say to cut each crescent dough triangles into three long triangles, but it was helpful to see a video accompanying the recipe online to see exactly what they meant, shown here.A pizza dough cutter makes short work of this part of prep.

The ingredients for some pigs in blankets and a little dip.

I figured I should try a new Thanksgiving-appropriate recipe for this week, so as usual I Googled, looking for snacks or appetizers. While there were many tasty-looking options (I may try another for the actual dinner we are hosting Thursday), this was simple and likely to be popular, with the added bonus of offering some tasty ways to customize with toppings and dips.

Speaking of which, the chef at the pioneerwoman.com provided three quick home-made choices, any of which sound like they’d work well for this and other dipping foods. I opted for a very easy maple-Dijon mustard sauce, though for the number of pigs-in-blankets the recipe makes, the quantity seemed high, and I nearly halved the dip ingredients (not hard, since there are only two).

Alas, while most Times Leader taste testers thought the sauce really made this version of pigs in blankets stand out, there is the usual cautionary tale to remember: Consider your guests. If you have people who don’t like mustard much, maybe one of the alternatives. Or skip the dip entirely, they work fine on their own.

Reporter Hannah Simerson provided an example. “Well, I don’t like mustard,” she said with a smile, but she decided to give it a chance anyway. “I still don’t like mustard,” she announced afterward. “But it was good. It was really juicy. We make these things for Halloween called mummy dogs (hot dogs wrapped in crescent dough) and it was just like that.”

Bill O’Boyle didn’t take any time to figure out what it was, he just ate one and declared: “Whatever it was it was good.” Kevin Carroll similarly dubbed it “delicious.

Margaret Roarty and editor Roger DuPuis zeroed in on the maple flavor. “It was really good,” Margaret said. “The mustard had a nice taste, the syrup gave it a new taste.

“Did I taste some maple syrup?” Roger asked. “That’s the flavor that made it stand out.”

While I’m used to this sort of thing having no topping on the dough — I occassionally indulge in Auntie Anne’s mini-hot dogs when traveling, if I find them — I opted to try the suggested “everything bagel topping,” which I have found a nice addition to at least one Test Kitchen recipe in the past: “Everything crackers.” I also found I like the everything topping sometimes just on a slice of buttered toast or half an English muffin.

If you have a good sized crowd early on Turkey day and need something to keep them satisfied before dinner is served, this is quick and easy — and easily adapted to taste. The website also has a “pull-apart” version of pigs in blanket baked together for a nifty, party-like appearance.

Dobru chut!

Pigs in a blanket (thepioneerwoman.com, Josh Miller)

8-ounce can refrigerated crescent roll dough

14-ounce package cocktail-sized smoked sausages, patted dry

1 large egg

Everything bagel seasoning (optional)

For the Spicy Mayo Dipping Sauce:

¾ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup chile-garlic sauce or Sriracha

For the Maple-Dijon Dipping Sauce:

¾ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup genuine maple syrup

For the Quick Ranch:

¾ cup sour cream

¼ cup pickle juice (from jar)

1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

Heat oven to 375°. Working quickly while cold, unroll the crescent dough sheet on a lightly floured surface and separate the perforated dough into 8 triangles. Cut each dough triangle into three equal skinny triangles.

Place 1 cocktail sausage on the wide base of 1 skinny triangle. Roll the sausage toward the pointed end of the triangle, allowing the dough to overlap and wrap around the sausage. Place the rolled sausage on a parchment-lined baking sheet, point-side down. Repeat with the remaining dough triangles and sausages.

Whisk together the egg with 1 teaspoon water in a small bowl until smooth. Brush the egg wash over the dough and sprinkle with the everything bagel seasoning, if desired. Bake until the dough is puffed and golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes.

Make the dipping sauces (optional): For the spicy mayo dipping sauce, stir together the mayo and chile-garlic sauce in a small bowl until smooth. For the maple-Dijon, stir together the mustard and syrup in a small bowl until smooth. For the quick ranch, stir together the sour cream, pickle juice, and chives in a small bowl until smooth.

Serve the pigs in a blanket warm with one (or all three) of the dipping sauces.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish