Does your joint pain increase during cold months?

Everyone knows, or at least remembers, a friend or family member who claims to predict weather patterns based on a feeling in their joints.

It turns out, their knee-pain meteorology may not be imaginary. Many folks with arthritis, pre-existing injuries or a penchant for exercising in the fall and winter report an increase in joint pain when temperatures drop. Though no conclusive research has explained exactly why this happens, there are afew credible theories.

Barometric pressure is the force exerted by Earth’s atmosphere on everything within it. Think of it as the weight of the air all around us. As rain and snowstorms come and go this time of year, they bring significant changes in barometric pressure.

When storms approach our area, barometric pressure decreases. According to one theory, this causes tissue in our bodies to expand, putting more stress on nerves and pain receptors and intensifying symptoms of arthritis and other common joint conditions.

We can’t do anything to change barometric pressure, but we can wear several loose layers of clothing while spending time outside. This can keep us warm and help reduce cold-related pain. Our doctors can also recommend exercise routines that can offer pain relief. If you have arthritis, your physician might suggest physical therapy or medications to help with cold-season flare ups.

Another theory focuses on the body’s natural defense mechanisms to protect our organs. When we’re cold, our reflexes make us shiver to increase our heart rate and body heat. That heat is directed toward the organs, protecting them through increased blood flow to the interior of the body.

At the same time, muscles and tissues receive less circulation and may contract and tighten. Moving those stiffened joints can be painful.

Staying active, dressing in warm clothing and protecting your extremities can help prevent this change in circulation and the discomfort that comes with it.

The third theory revolves around stagnant lifestyle. As the weather gets colder, many of us tend to relax our exercise routines. It’s more difficult to stay motivated to jog when the air begins to bite.

When we move less, our muscles become weaker and stiff and offer less support for our joints. That lack of protection and an increase in friction in our joints can be painful.

Stretching regularly and staying active can help keep our muscles limber so they can protect our joints. If the weather is keeping you indoors, consider using a treadmill at home or at a gym, walking around your local mall or taking the stairs every time you change floors at work.

If you are exercising outside, be sure to start with an active warm up. A slow jog or a short calisthenic workout can help get your blood flowing and prepare you to run when stretching cold can be detrimental to your muscles.

And remember, having joint pain during cold months is different than living with pain every day. If you have pain all the time, talk to your primary care physician. There are bone, muscle and joint specialists who can help you stay active and reduce your pain.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

