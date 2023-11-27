Selected holiday-themed activities across NEPA

My Italian Christmas Concert, starring Anthony Nunziata, is set for Dec. 2 at The Theater at North, 1539 North Main Ave., Scranton.

Here is a selection of some specifically holiday-themed events around the region that will help you and your family get into the spirit of things as December gets underway.

DEC. 1-3

Christmas in the Barns

6-8 p.m., The Lands at Hillside Farms, 65 Hillside Road, Shavertown

See the barns decked for the season and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and crafts. Tickets are free but limited and will be available mid November. Get tickets at Dairy Store. For more information visit www.thelandsathillsidefarms.org.

DEC. 1-17

Elf-The Musical

Music Box Dinner Theater 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville.

The hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

For tickets, showtimes and information, call the box office at 570-283-2195 or email [email protected]. Also see https://www.facebook.com/MusicBoxDinnerPlayhouse.

DEC. 2

My Italian Christmas Concert starring Anthony Nunziata

7-9 p.m., The Theater at North, 1539 North Main Ave., Scranton.

Dubbed “the next great pop crossover star,” (Tom Alvarez, Indianapolis Star) and “America’s new romantic singing sensation,” (Broadwayworld), the soulful singer and songwriter is bringing his joyful “My Italian Christmas” concert to Scranton.

Tickets are $35-$40 and can be purchased online at www.thetheateratnorth.org or in person at the box office: Tuesdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursdays 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and on the night of the show starting at 5 p.m.

DEC. 2

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Presents: To The North Pole!

7 p.m., F. M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For information and tickets, www.kirbycenter.org/events.

Join your Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic on a journey to the North Pole with the Ballet Theatre of Scranton, the Choral Society of Northeastern PA, and the Bloomsburg University Concert Choir. Families will enjoy orchestral arrangements of all their holiday favorites, accompanied by song and dance, and a special visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus! This Holiday spectacular will conclude with our crowd-favorite sing-along which engages audience members and sends them on their way in the spirit of the holiday season!

DEC. 2-3

Festive Traditions at The Swetland Homestead

1-4 p.m., 885 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming

The Luzerne County Historical Society will once again present its holiday-themed Festive Traditions program at the Swetland Homestead. Travel through time as you tour the house with costumed guides and explore how holiday traditions evolved from the late 1700s through 1877. Proceeds benefit the programs, collections, and exhibitions of the Luzerne County Historical Society. Guests will meet various members of the Swetland family as they journey through Christmases gone by, and learn about their lives and the history of the Wyoming Valley.

Tours run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets for the tours are $10 for members, $12 for non-members, and $5 for kids under 12. To purchase tickets in advance or to become a member, call 570-823-6244 ext. 3 or email [email protected]. No reservations are required, tickets can be purchased at the door.

DEC. 4

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

7 p.m., F. M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For information and tickets, www.kirbycenter.org/events.

DEC. 5

Toys for Tots Open Skate

6-8 p.m., Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will open its doors once again for public ice skating on Tuesday, Dec. 5 for the Toys for Tots Open Skate in support of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Anyone bringing a new, unwrapped toy or making a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots is permitted to participate in the Open Skate. An emphasis is being put on toys for children ages 10 and up to help the growing demand. Light refreshments will be available for purchase with partial proceeds donated to Toys for Tots.

This is the only day throughout the year that the public is allowed to skate on the ice at Mohegan Sun Arena, home to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Patrons must bring their own skates to participate in the Open Skate. Mohegan Sun Arena will not have skates on site for rent and all guests that will be going on to the ice will need to be wearing skates.

Skate rentals are available at the Toyota SportsPlex (Community Ice Rink) on Coal Street, Wilkes-Barre for $4 per pair starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. There are a limited number of skate rentals available. Proper photo ID and a credit card must be presented to rent skates. All skates must be returned to the Toyota SportsPlex at Coal St. before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.