Small Wonders Day Care School in the Back Mountain honored the military for Veterans Day. Special visitors Rob Sax, who served in the U.S. Navy, and Mike Somoga, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, read stories to the Pre-Kindergarten and School-Age classes. They also shared stories about the roles of all the military branches. The children colored pictures for and shared a snack with the visitors. Shown are, from left, first row: Vivian Rogan, Juliana Wilson, Chloe Shoback, Skylar Space, Parker Hoprich, Jayce Harris, Emme Moulder, Kylie Kopcho, Mackenzie Thomas, Valerie Thompson, Madison Thomas. Second row: Declan Posten, Victoria Yurkanin, John Banashefski, Andrew Everson, Lincoln Amen, Dylann Amen, Lily Perry, Harper Wood, Levi Perry Isla Rooney, Margaux Brobst. Third row: Michael Somoga, Linda Somoga, director; Robert Sax, Lynn Viercinsk, teacher assistant, and Becky Yannuzzi, teacher assistant.