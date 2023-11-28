🔊 Listen to this

The Slovak Heritage Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently celebrated their 40th anniversary during their annual meeting at The Cafe Route 315, Wilkes-Barre. Chairman Elaine Palischak gave a report on past and future activities. Anna Hudock and Michael Stretanski gave a presentation on the history of the society.

The next activity will be a celebration of the feast of St. Nicholas, set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, 339 North Maple Ave., Kingston. The church is handicapped accessible.

The afternoon will be filled with songs and storytelling of past Slovak Christmas traditions. Refreshments will be served, followed by fellowship. Everyone is invited to participate, free of charge.

A free will offering will be accepted.