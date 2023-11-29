Unveiling of plaque set for Dec. 5

Several years ago, Shenandoah Valley High School created a plaque to honor graduates from the current high school and its two predecessor schools who went on to serve the Commonwealth as State Troopers. The plaque, which recognizes 55 graduates of Shenandoah, Shenandoah Valley and West Mahanoy Township high schools, was the only one of its kind in the state.

Inspired by that plaque, Retired Sergeant Chester Zaremba and Trooper Stanley Jezewski decided to have one created for their alma mater, currently the Greater Nanticoke Area High School. After extensive research Zaremba and Jezewski found 64 graduates of Nanticoke High School, Newport High School and Greater Nanticoke Area High School went on to serve as State Troopers. Current Commanding Officer of Troop “P,” Wilkes-Barre, Captain Patrick Dougherty, also a graduate of Nanticoke Area, assisted in the research.

After receiving tremendous support from Greater Nanticoke Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Grevra and the School Board, the Nanticoke Historical Society agreed to provide funding for the project.

Designed by Walter Choplick of Shenandoah, the heavy oak plaque was handcrafted by Paul Wazenski of Hanover Township. All engravings were entrusted to Futuristic Innovative Graphics of Wilkes-Barre. Additional assistance was provided by Robert Yudinsky of Ringtown.

Walter Laskowski, a 1927 graduate of Nanticoke High School, is the first name listed on the plaque, and the inscription that honors the 64 State Troopers reads, ”We acknowledge your bravery, commend you for your dedicated service, and thank you for your willingness to serve — Nanticoke Historical Society, 2023.”

A dedication ceremony and unveiling of the plaque will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Greater Nanticoke Area High School. All active and retired members of the Pennsylvania State Police who are graduates of GNA or its predecessor schools are invited.