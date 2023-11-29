🔊 Listen to this

The Kiwanis Club of Dallas PA recently participated in the annual Christmas collection drive for Back Mountain Mamas/Back Mountain Miracles. As one of the Club’s service projects, club members shopped for items on the wish lists of families facing diverse needs and challenges. Shown left are Kiwanis Club of Dallas PA members/shoppers: Liz Martin, Cathy Beretski, and Mary Rodriguez. Another shopper absent from the photo was Sherry Hogan.