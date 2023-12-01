Act Out Theatre presents holiday musical in Taylor

From left, Ireland Scott, Jack Seltzer and Vivian Santiago are just a few of the elves busy at work in Santa’s workshop. They also make appearances in Act Out Theatre Group’s production of Harry Connick Jr.’s musical, The Happy Elf. The Happy Elf runs this weekend at the Taylor theatre. Tickets can be purchased at www.actouttheatre.com.

Cari Altenhain plays Molly, one of the Bluesville children who are on Santa’s naughty list – all because they’ve lost the Christmas spirit. Will Cari ever believe in the magicChristmas? Find out during The Happy Elf, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Act Out Theatre Group in Taylor, Pa.

Act Out Theatre Group LLC in Taylor is presenting Harry Connick Jr.’s heartwarming musical, “The Happy Elf,” Dec. 1 through 3.

The musical follows Eubie, the happy elf, as he tries to become a member of Santa’s sleigh team. In an effort to gain Santa’s attention, Eubie, played by Miguel Rodriguez of Moosic, travels to Bluesville, a town where everyone is on the naughty list. There, he tries to help the townspeople find their Christmas spirit … and new spots on Santa’s nice list.

“This is one of two holiday musicals at Act Out,” said Dan Pittman, owner and artistic director of Act Out Theatre Group. “We are very much in the holiday spirit here. Next weekend is “Elf Jr.”

“Elf Jr.” runs Dec. 8 through 10, with 7:30 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees of Saturday and Sunday.

Kalen Churcher, of Plymouth, is directing both musicals. “This is my favorite time of year,” Churcher said. “Being able to work with such amazing groups of kiddos and teens makes it even better. They’re bringing so much joy, heart and spirit to the stage.”

Approximately 30 young actors are participating in the musicals. Several can be found in both. Showtimes for “The Happy Elf” are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are available online at www.actouttheatre.com. Tickets, if available, also can be purchased at the door. Adult tickets are $15 and student/senior tickets are $10. Children 3 and under are free, if seated on a lap.

Act Out Theatre Group LLC is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located at 802 S. Main St. (Suite 804D), in Taylor, Pa. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes as part of its arts and education center. Details can be found at www.actouttheatre.com. The theatre is currently registering for a number of workshops, including “Beauty and the Beast.” Gift certificates are also available.