🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame is completing their 2023 campaign of contributions to non-profit organizations within Luzerne County.

Quarterly distributions have been designated to provide necessary support, during specific points for 2023. Funding for quarterly allocations were generated by matching monetary support, coming from a donation by Pioneer Aggregates Inc. and the Popple family.

The final distribution was presented to the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA recently. This $1,000 donation will be used to purchase four Commercial Wall-Mounted, Fold-Down Baby Changing Stations to be placed in the family changing area near the pool.

Additionally, a non-skid walking surface will be purchased and placed adjacent to the pool and family area.

The first quarter disbursement has gone to theHazleton Integration Project. The second award went to Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball. The third quarter check was presented to the Juvenile Diabetes Organization of NEPA.

This local sports chapter remains active, and has also contributed to Luzerne County Special Olympics and Brave Athletics, while maintaining an award-winning Museum/Exhibit at the WilkesBarre/Scranton International Airport.

The Hall of Fame has provided much needed community support throughout Luzerne County.

Visit luzernecountysportshalloffame.com to donate or contact [email protected].