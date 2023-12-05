🔊 Listen to this

Volunteers in Medicine recently came to visit the students at Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke. Rickya Stith and Darcie Shaffer discussed dental hygiene, healthy foods, and explained how to brush. Each student also received a dental goodie bag. Shown are, first row, from left: Symphani Estus-Williams, Willow Dixon, Madelyn Mayewski, AaliyahCarmona, Emma Barna, Joseph Kirschner, Lenox Mosegi, and Matthew Grescavage. Second row: Rickya Stith (dental assistant), Darcie Schaffer (manager), and K’lah Komoroski (school nurse).